Ronny Jackson Blames Uvalde Community For School Massacre

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson singled out the Uvalde community for not supporting old style family values as he tried to spin away from the topics of assault rifles and gun control after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Trump sycophant made sure to give his thoughts and prayers to the families that lost their loved ones with nineteen elementary kids and two adults dead after the shooting.

And then the Texas congressman stumbled and stuttered trying to find excuses for the massacre that protects assault weapons.

Jackson was really worried that there was going to be "discussions in the media regarding second amendment and other issues around guns in this country."

Because there's never a good time to try and protect our citizens from war machines.

Speaking on Fox News Friends earlier today, Jackson said, "We need to ask the questions, How can something like this happen -- how could somebody do something so evil. What kind of person. What kind of animal."

Jackson continued, "I grew up in a small town not too much smaller than Uvalde and I could never imagine something like this happening when I grew, but when I grew up things were different you know."

"There was a focus on family and community and church and we knew each other," he said.

"I'm not saying the people in Uvalde don't know each other, but that's been robbed from us," Jackson opined.

What's been robbed, you freak?

Is Uvalde a liberal, Marxist, Socialist utopia?

