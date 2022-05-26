A Texas Teacher Has Thoughts...

Articles

Tex Betsy is an old-skool blogger and friend of C&L. She shares her thoughts on the tragedy at Uvalde courtesy of Mock Paper Scissors. -- eds.

I’ve been a teacher for more than 30 years. I did my student teaching in 1989, but I was in 19 classrooms a month as far back as 1986. When I started teaching, I thought nothing at all about safety. Sure, we told the kids not to hit each other, kept the matches for birthday candles hidden away, and had a whole procedure for getting kids around safely during field trips. But we never thought about guns.

That changed when I went to Chicago and taught in a terrible neighborhood. We had to bring an off-duty police officer (a precursor to the SROs) when we took the kids outside to build a snowman. There was no outdoor recess. But that was because of the possibility of gunfire in the neighborhood. We never considered that a gun might be aimed AT US. AT THE CHILDREN! Of course not!

Today it is an ever-present possibility. Now they target children. And teachers. And administrators. And everyone.

At my previous school, I spent 5 years working in a portable with zero protection from intruders. Walls that were practically made of aluminum foil and no fences or gates to keep anyone out. I felt much safer when we moved into the building, but my classroom was the first one at the top of the stairs, so I didn’t feel that much safer.

