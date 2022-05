Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 09:03 Hits: 4

Lawmakers on Wednesday are expected to press the FDA and formula makers on how the U.S. got into this situation, and what is being done to relieve the shortage.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101141332/the-infant-formula-shortage-is-the-focus-of-2-capitol-hill-hearings