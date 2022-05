Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 14:11 Hits: 3

A runoff in South Texas between incumbent Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros remained too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101016123/cuellar-cisneros-texas-28th-congressional-district-democratic-runoff-results