Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 18:25 Hits: 3

Key Senate Democrats say that confirming a permanent leader for the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau may be one of the few legislative steps Congress can advance this year.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101245822/senate-committee-meets-with-bidens-pick-to-lead-atf-hours-after-texas-shooting