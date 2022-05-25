Fox News Is About Bigotry, Period

Articles

What is there to say about Fox News and the right-wing-o-sphere that hasn’t been scratched by the nails of demons into the toilet stall walls of hell? Every day, every hour, every minute, Fox News and the propaganda machines it has birthed are either selling their audience lies, misinformation, and disinformation about the world, or selling them pillows, telling them to sell their gold, and saying that the way out of debt is to give Magnum P.I. your home in a reverse mortgage.

It has been a little while since we visited the Fox News offices to see and hear what all of Dante’s rings of hell might sound like if they were confined to a large building in Midtown Manhattan. Immigrant infants are stealing white babies’ formula! That is the word on the Fox News streets. Will the GOP support President Joe Biden’s plans to ameliorate the supply chain problems that stem from having centralized essential products in the hands of unregulated, greedy CEOs? No, they won’t. But they will whine about it and blame [checks notes] Joe Biden and anyone who doesn’t support Confederate monuments. Also, if you are a kid who isn’t white and heterosexual—or at least pretending to be heterosexual—you are also the reason white babies aren’t getting baby formula.

