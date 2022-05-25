David Perdue Is A Loser

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:45 Hits: 4

In an article titled David Perdue’s Pathetic, Racist, Conspiracy-Ridden Georgia Governor Campaign Is Officially Over, the writers at Rolling Stone laid out the demise of one of the worst campaigns in recent memory by a candidate who was once a U.S. Senator.

Source: Rolling Stone

David Perdue is, once again, a loser.

A year after coughing up his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossof, the 72-year-old business executive-turned-politician has been trounced in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia. Perdue entered the race backed with the blessing of Donald Trump, who has long been pining to replace incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former president believes didn’t work hard enough to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kemp beat Perdue Tuesday on a race that was called shortly after the polls closed.

