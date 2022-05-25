Kellyanne Conway Wants Credit For Telling Trump He Lost?

Articles

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Kellyanne Conway, the most loyal Trump liar — who coined the absurd term, "alternative facts" to justify her cretinous boss' outrageous lies — admitted in her book that Trump lost the 2020 election.

She's got to be kidding, right?

Conway actually wrote this.

“I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time. It wasn’t the result I wanted. It wasn’t the result some 74 million Americans — by far the largest number of people ever to vote for an incumbent president — wanted.”

When did Kellyanne tell Trump he lost? January 7th?

Conway basically blasts Trump's campaign and his post-election legal team as bozos. Philip Bump writes,"Pretty nifty, no? The car salesman telling you that you wouldn’t have had that problem with your tires if you had simply bought a Ford in the first place."

The Trump sycophants raised hundreds of millions of dollars to keep perpetrating the election fraud lies. Conway was on television constantly after the 2020 election was called for President Biden, and she never, ever corrected her Trump's lies, or said that he was pissing in the wind.

