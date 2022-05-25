Steve Kerr Demands Mitch McConnell 'Let Go Of Power' To Stop School Shootings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 16:03 Hits: 3

Instead of talking about his upcoming game against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr launched into a passionate speech not just condemning gun violence, but pointing directly at the politicians who are sitting there doing nothing while children are being murdered.

"Any basketball questions don't matter. 14 children were killed 400 miles from here," he said.

"In the last 10 days, we've had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo. Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California and now we have children murdered in a school."

Kerr bashed the table with his hands and screamed, "When are we gonna do something!"

Kerr continued, "I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse me, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!'

"There's 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR 8 which is a background check that the House passed a couple years ago, been sitting there for two years and there's a reason they won't vote on it -- they want to hold onto power," Kerr exclaimed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/steve-kerr