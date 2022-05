Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 03:48 Hits: 1

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is headed toward a runoff against fellow candidate for U.S. senator from Alabama Katie Britt. Brooks, who aggressively aligned himself with Donald Trump in the days following the 2020 election, has seen his campaign for Senate stumble amid a tumultuous on-and-off alliance with the former president.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/after-all-that-mo-brooks-heads-to-a-runoff-in-gop-senate-primary