Major Primary Night Tests Support For Big Lie

Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

States across the country are holding major primary elections Tuesday night. Much of the biggest action, as usual, is centered in Georgia, which is hosting high-profile Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is fighting for his political life after daring to not steal the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump.

In Alabama, scorned Trump devotee Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is hoping that a last-minute push for his candidacy, based largely on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, at least gets him into the Senate primary runoffs.

And in Texas, land commissioner George P. Bush is trying to oust Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), the embattled incumbent who won Trump’s endorsement thanks to his big lie advocacy.

