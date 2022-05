Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:25 Hits: 0

Driven by domestic considerations, Turkey has triggered a major crisis inside NATO by blocking the Finnish and Swedish membership bids. This move inevitably plays into the hands of the Kremlin.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/87190?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss