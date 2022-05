Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 22:04 Hits: 2

Tuesday is the final day for voters to cast a ballot in the Georgia primaries. The most watched races are for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/24/1101040214/republican-incumbent-faces-off-against-trumps-pick-in-georgia-governor-race