Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Former President Trump endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor before her campaign began. She handily won Tuesday's primary and is expected to be the state's first woman governor in Nov.

(Image credit: Michael Hibblen/KUAR)

