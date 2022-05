Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Up against eight Republican challengers, Gov. Kay Ivey will move forward to the general election for governor in Alabama where a Democrat hasn't been elected to the office for a quarter-century.

(Image credit: Mickey Welsh/AP)

