The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Sotomayor Blasts SCOTUS Colleagues For ‘Perverse, Illogical’ Ruling

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Sotomayor Blasts SCOTUS Colleagues For ‘Perverse, Illogical’ Ruling

The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution is the latest casualty of a rogue U.S. Supreme Court, with the radical extremists deciding that no, not everyone really is entitled to competent legal defense and once again overturning Supreme Court precedent to do it. The court, 6-3, ruled that federal judges cannot hear new evidence from death row inmates arguing that their state-appointed lawyers did not provide constitutionally adequate defense.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/sotomayor-scotus-ruling-death-row-inmates

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version