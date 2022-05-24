Sotomayor Blasts SCOTUS Colleagues For ‘Perverse, Illogical’ Ruling

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution is the latest casualty of a rogue U.S. Supreme Court, with the radical extremists deciding that no, not everyone really is entitled to competent legal defense and once again overturning Supreme Court precedent to do it. The court, 6-3, ruled that federal judges cannot hear new evidence from death row inmates arguing that their state-appointed lawyers did not provide constitutionally adequate defense.

UGH UGH UGH. The upshot of this decision: If the state appoints you a lawyer who is constitutionally ineffective at your trial; and then appoints you ANOTHER lawyer who is constitutionally ineffective to argue your trial lawyer was ineffective ... you're screwed. — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) May 23, 2022 read more

