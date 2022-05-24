Sotomayor Blasts SCOTUS Colleagues For ‘Perverse, Illogical’ Ruling

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution is the latest casualty of a rogue U.S. Supreme Court, with the radical extremists deciding that no, not everyone really is entitled to competent legal defense and once again overturning Supreme Court precedent to do it. The court, 6-3, ruled that federal judges cannot hear new evidence from death row inmates arguing that their state-appointed lawyers did not provide constitutionally adequate defense.
