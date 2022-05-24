Lachlan Murdoch Blames 'A Divided World' For Criticism Of Fox News

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch told Axios that being criticized comes with the job if you're number one in the ratings.

Axios's Sarah Fisher interviewed Lachlan about lifestyle verticals, as well as media criticisms, but Murdoch took no ownership of the hate and white supremacy being spewed on the Fox News airwaves.

Instead he went to the ratings game.

Murdoch said, "I think when you're in the news business, and you're number one ... you get a lot of heat and it just comes with the territory," he told Axios.

The son of Rupert then ignored what right-wing hate hosts like Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham are vomiting daily into the airwaves, and gave this lame justification of them.

I think the world is more divided and on edge than it has been, you know, for a very long time," Murdoch said in an interview last week. "I think on the noise around it, so much of it is politicized ... And so, you've got to be tough about it."

Which network is dividing the country?

Which network is acting more like a Republican candidate recruiting station than a supposed news and information service?

Which network allows their airwaves to be used as a fundraising vehicle for pro-Trump lawmakers?

I could go on, but you get the picture.

White Christian nationalism is exactly what the Murdochs want on their channels.

