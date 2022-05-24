Chris Murphy Demands Of Republicans, 'What Are We Doing?'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 23:11 Hits: 2

Fourteen elementary school children and one teacher* were murdered in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stood on the floor of the Senate and literally begged for Republicans to cross the aisle to work towards enacting common sense gun control laws. To help reduce the likelihood of this absolutely awful, totally American, and utterly preventable tragedy from happening over and over and over again.

"What are we doing? Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is that, as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing. What are we doing? Why are you here? If not to solve a problem as existential as this.

This isn't inevitable. These kids weren't unlucky. This only happens in this country, and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking they might be shot that day. Nowhere else do parents have to talk to their kids about why they got locked into a bathroom and told to be quiet just in case a bad man entered that building. Nowhere else does that happen except here in the United States of America and it is a choice. It is our choice to let it continue.

