Voters Head To Polls In Five States

This morning, or what seems like forever ago, polls opened in five states this morning to voters for their primaries and runoffs. Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Texas will all be deciding who will run for office on their party's ticket this November. Initially, all eyes were on Georgia, but somehow, I think there may be a late surge to the polls in Texas.

*Update: CNN projects Brian Kemp wins GOP nomination for Governor, beating David Perdue. Huge blow to Trump.

