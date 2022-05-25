The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Voters Head To Polls In Five States

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Voters Head To Polls In Five States

This morning, or what seems like forever ago, polls opened in five states this morning to voters for their primaries and runoffs. Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Texas will all be deciding who will run for office on their party's ticket this November. Initially, all eyes were on Georgia, but somehow, I think there may be a late surge to the polls in Texas.

Open thread below.

*Update: CNN projects Brian Kemp wins GOP nomination for Governor, beating David Perdue. Huge blow to Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/voters-head-polls-five-states

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version