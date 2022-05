Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

Georgia holds the political spotlight, as primary races take place in southern states this Tuesday. Here are nine contests we're keeping an eye on.

(Image credit: Stephen B. Morton/AP; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; Brynn Anderson/Pool)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/24/1100222256/9-primary-races-to-watch-tuesday-in-georgia-texas-alabama-and-arkansas