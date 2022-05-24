The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Osama Bin Laden's Niece Campaigns For 'Ultra MAGA Movement'

Noor bin Laden, the niece of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden, defended the "Ultra MAGA movement" during an appearance with Steve Bannon.

In a Monday interview on Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast, bin Laden suggested that so-called "elites" are "like a bulldozer" in enacting a worldwide agenda.

"And this is why President Trump was such a huge thorn and is such a huge thorn and the entire Ultra MAGA movement is such a huge thorn to them," she explained. "And I think, judging by the intensification of the attack and the blatant, blatant farcical steal of the 2020 election and all the different efforts."

"You say we are the silent majority," bin Laden added. "We have reached a critical mass where enough of us are completely awake to what they are trying to do and we will not let this happen and I think they are worried."

