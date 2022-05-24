David Perdue Tells Stacey Abrams To 'Go Back To Where She Came From'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

David Perdue is a desperate, pathetic, weak little man who sees his chances of being the GOP nominee for Georgia governor slipping through his fingers. So, of course, he does what any good, Trump-loving, MAGA hat-wearing, white pointed hood-owning Republican does: he pulls out the racist dog whistle bullhorn and hopes to pull in that crucial Republican voting block: white nationalists.

In this interview on Newsmax, he gets right to it, saying: "She’s not from here. My inclination is to say, 'You don’t like it, go back to where you came from.'"

WHAT.

She is literally from Georgia. She went to high school there. She served in the Georgia State House from 2007-2017 and was House Minority Speaker for a few years. Where exactly should she "go back to," David?

