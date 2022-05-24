Morning Joe: Addressing Election Conspiracies 'Whack-A-Mole'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

After Elise Jordan showed her focus group of Republican voters from Georgia explaining Dinesh D'Souza's latest grift, the 2000 Mules "documentary," Joe Scarborough reacted.

"When you start talking about the conspiracy theories, you know, I know there are a lot of people that are watching that are just shocked. Their heads are blowing up," he said.

"They're saying what? You wouldn't be shocked if your friends and relatives were Trump supporters. Elise, you've heard this. I've heard this. Willie's heard this. You sit there, and I have tried the exercise where I politely go through each conspiracy theory. I spent a lot of time doing it. Mika would walk past me and going, why are you doing that? Why don't you -- just don't. Spent a lot of time doing it, and it is Whack-A-Mole.

"You prove one bizarre conspiracy theory about mules, they have another conspiracy theory about a dude from Italy with lasers. Get rid of that conspiracy theory, they come up with yet another conspiracy theory. Unfortunately, for all the conspiracy theories drummed up by bizarre websites and, as I say, Chinese cult websites, religious cult websites, unfortunately for people that buy into that, Donald Trump's own administration official, who was responsible for checking election integrity, said this was the cleanest election in American history. So that's on the Republican side."

He's so close, so close. Is he going to get through this discussion without "both sides"? Is it possible? No, it is not.

