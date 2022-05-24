At Davos, Russia House Becomes 'Russian War Crimes House'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 14:33 Hits: 3

Suffice to say, a different kind of Davos this year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk is funding the installation of thousands of images captured during the bloodiest days of Russia’s invasion and war.

Source: Associated Press

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was addressing the World Economic Forum asking for "maximum" sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech, the so called "Russia War Crimes house" was officially open and featuring photographs documenting the impact of the war on civilians.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was addressing the World Economic Forum asking for "maximum" sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech, the so called "Russia War Crimes house" was officially open and featuring photographs documenting the impact of the war on civilians.

President Vladimir Putin's war means Russian business and political leaders haven't been invited to Davos this year. That means there are no traditional "Russia House" social festivities with caviar and vodka spreads for the elite attendees of its evening fun. So what was dubbed the "Russia House" has been transformed by critics — including Ukrainian tycoon Victor Pinchuk and the country's Foreign Ministry — into what they call "Russia War Crimes House".

read more