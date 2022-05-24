Ronny Jackson Investigated For Illegal Use Of Campaign Funds

Articles

The Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics has asked the Ethics Committee to look into the behavior of Rep. Ronny Jackson and the use of his campaign funds.

Forbes is reporting that "there's substantial reason to believe Rep. Jackson violated the law."

The accusations center "around his campaign’s payments to the Amarillo Club, a private dining club in Amarillo, Texas. While campaigns can pay private clubs to host specific and verifiable events, the House Ethics Manual explicitly bars them from covering “unlimited access” to a club."

The ten-member bipartisan House Committee has the power to "subpoena and sanction House members."

This idiot has become a major troll for Trump, and an election fraud wacko. In 2021, Jackson claimed the a new COVID variant was a voter fraud tool that would be used against Republicans.

