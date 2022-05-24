Reed Family Blasts Marge Greene And Her 'Group Of Idiots'

Articles

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Trevor Reed and his parents did not hold back their contempt for "idiots" like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The family blasted Republicans for voting to postpone a prisoner release bill with Russia, while their son, a former US Marine, was stuck in a Russian jail for 985 days.

The Reed family joined CNN's Jake Tapper and discussed Trevor's entire ordeal.

After being handed a nine-year sentence in July 2020, his family feared for his life at the notorious penal colony in the Kostroma region, around 200 miles east of Moscow. He contracted tuberculosis for which said he received inadequate medical treatment.

They didn't take kindly to the pro-Putin antics that Greene and her cronies took against a prisoner swap, just to protest a COVID relief bill.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is not our representative. The day before Trevor's appeal hearing where they were going to give the decision, she called for every resolution and every bill in the House that day to have a roll call vote so they would just put them off," Joey Reed said.

"They didn't have to do that on Trevor. This was a call for Putin to release an American marine, but she called for a roll call vote," he said.

