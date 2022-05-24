Rachel Maddow Takes Apart Barry Loudermilk And It's Glorious

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 16:56 Hits: 2

Rachel Maddow really, really doesn't like liars.

And Barry Loudermilk, Republican Representative from Georgia, is a proven liar.

Turns out Barry led tours of the Capitol building, during a time of Covid when such tours were a no-no, on January 5, 2021. At long last, after months and months of denial and even pushing an ethics complaint AGAINST a colleague, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, for suggesting he was a part of said tours...

...he admits he conducted a tour, and the tour participants wore "red baseball caps" and that's why he's being persecuted. Reeeally.

Maddow takes it from there.

RACHEL MADDOW: Now, it turns out, that was at least the tour led by him, in which he let all the people wearing the red caps. Congressman Barry Loudermilk got caught out by the investigation on Thursday. He copped to it on that video on Friday. And guess what happened on Saturday. Guess what happened next? You probably guessed this too. Statement from Donald J. Trump, quote, Barry Loudermilk, has my complete and total endorsement. So, this very serious-minded congresswoman came forward with this blood-curdling allegation over a year ago. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/rachel-maddow-takes-apart-barry-loudermilk