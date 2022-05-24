Kissinger Urges Ukraine To Cede Territory, Not Humiliate Russia

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 17:17 Hits: 3

Kissinger, a notorious war criminal himself and buddy of Putin's, urged Ukraine to accept the status quo prior to Russia's invasion, where Russia formally controlled Crimea and informally controlled Ukraine’s two easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Ukraine's President Zelensky has already said that preinvasion borders are a prerequisite to any peace talks, an idea the Russians have already rejected.

Source: Washington Post



Former U.S. secretary of state Henry A. Kissinger said Monday that Ukraine should concede territory to Russia to help end the invasion, suggesting a position that a vast majority of Ukrainians are against as the war enters its fourth month.

Speaking at a conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kissinger urged the United States and the West to not seek an embarrassing defeat for Russia in Ukraine, warning it could worsen Europe’s long-term stability.

After saying that Western countries should remember Russia’s importance to Europe and not get swept up “in the mood of the moment,” Kissinger also pushed for the West to force Ukraine into accepting negotiations with a “status quo ante,” which means the previous state of affairs.

