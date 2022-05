Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:01 Hits: 5

The election system shuddered in 2020 as Donald Trump sough to overturn the result. Now, election deniers and defenders have eyes on the nuts and bolts of the process itself.

(Image credit: Elaine Cromie for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/24/1099591174/election-results-midterms-trump-biden-fraud-poll-workers-michigan-denial