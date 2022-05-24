The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Subway's Substandard Practices

Personally, I avoid Subway restaurants at all costs. There are so many better choices out there, it's not been very difficult. But after watching John Oliver's takedown of Subway, all their scandals from bad bread to non-tuna tuna spread, and the way they screw over their franchisees, my determination never to step foot in one of their restaurants (and I use that term loosely) has grown exponentially. I would rather eat something I found on a subway floor than in a Subway restaurant.

