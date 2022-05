Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 07:37 Hits: 3

A White House official said Biden's comments did not reflect a policy shift, even though the U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/23/1100655012/biden-says-u-s-intervene-with-military-to-defend-taiwan