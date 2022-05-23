The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Please Help Our End Of May C&L Donation Drive

Everywhere we watch, listen and read, the media is attempting to normalize Traitor Trump and his sycophantic allies who have made white supremacy their national platform.

Critical race theory (CRT) and whacked-out QAnon memes are now codified in the right-wing media universe and are being used to instill hate and fear in this country.

We at C&L have written thousands of articles either praising or criticizing all media outlets, but I have never seen anything like this since the traitorous former guy ran for office in 2015.

In 2010, David Neiwert and I co-wrote a book called Over The Cliff, How Obama's election drove the American right insane, ( you can still order it as an e-book) where we meticulously outline how right-wing dark money organizations funded and Fox News amplified the now-infamous Tea Party rallies that led to the exposure of GOP's racist underbelly.

Oregon Live reviewed it.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/donation

