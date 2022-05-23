Howard Kurtz Embraces Great Replacement Theory

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 12:15 Hits: 4

On Sunday's edition of Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz used a decade old article to claim flooding the US with immigrants is an approved election strategy by the Democratic party, and therefore the fascist Great Replacement Theory is really coming from Democrats.

Kurtz made this outrageous claim based on one article from the Center for American Progress almost a decade ago which he cited as proof that the Democratic party is using undocumented migrants to gather more future voters.

"Books have been written about this. The left-wing Center for American Progress, almost a decade ago said 'supporting real immigration reform that contains a pathway to citizenship is the only way to maintain electoral strength in the future for the Democratic Party' so it's not some secret cabal this debate has been ongoing," said Kurtz.

Fox News' Julie Banderas replied, "And quite frankly the Democrats want illegals in this country because those are the ones that are eventually going to be voting them into office..."

How can undocumented workers vote in this country?

Kurtz is embracing the Great Replacement Theory just like the Neo-Nazis, but framing it as if it's actually a master plan by the DNC.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/howard-kurtz-cosigns-great-replacement