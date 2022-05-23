The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NY State District Map Proves Trump Census Manipulation Worked

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

NY State District Map Proves Trump Census Manipulation Worked

A New York judge approved a new congressional district map which forces Democratic incumbents to run against each other and makes it more likely Republicans will win seats in the midterms. Via Reuters:

Justice Patrick McAllister, a judge in rural Steuben County, signed off on the map just before midnight on Friday, weeks after New York's top court ruled that the redistricting plan passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature was unconstitutionally manipulated to benefit the party.

The Democratic map would likely have given the party control of 22 of the state's 26 congressional seats this fall, serving to counterbalance similarly partisan maps passed in Republican-dominated states such as Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Republicans need to flip only five seats in November to win a majority in the House, which would enable them to block much of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Here's the problem: Our political system offers no way of remediating corrupt interference on, well, just about anything. And what's our recourse? The corrupt Supreme Court?

And there's no question that the Trump administration manipulated the census to gain an advantage for the Republican party.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/ny-state-district-map-proves-trump-census

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version