NY State District Map Proves Trump Census Manipulation Worked

Published on Monday, 23 May 2022

A New York judge approved a new congressional district map which forces Democratic incumbents to run against each other and makes it more likely Republicans will win seats in the midterms. Via Reuters:

Justice Patrick McAllister, a judge in rural Steuben County, signed off on the map just before midnight on Friday, weeks after New York's top court ruled that the redistricting plan passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature was unconstitutionally manipulated to benefit the party. The Democratic map would likely have given the party control of 22 of the state's 26 congressional seats this fall, serving to counterbalance similarly partisan maps passed in Republican-dominated states such as Florida, Georgia and Texas. Republicans need to flip only five seats in November to win a majority in the House, which would enable them to block much of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Here's the problem: Our political system offers no way of remediating corrupt interference on, well, just about anything. And what's our recourse? The corrupt Supreme Court?

And there's no question that the Trump administration manipulated the census to gain an advantage for the Republican party.

