Wisconsin GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: None Of The Above

Wisconsin Republicans held their state convention (motto: The Big Lie Fest) this past weekend. They took this opportunity to show the world just how much disarray they are in.

Among other things, they were supposed to be voting on which candidates to endorse in the fall elections. The only race that was in question was who their chosen nominee for governor would be. In a surprise move, the Republican voters decided to endorse None Of The Above to be their nominee:

Wisconsin Republicans refused to endorse any of the four candidates for governor at their annual state convention for the first time — a symbolic rejection of the political apparatus that has been blamed by its own members for failing to deliver statewide victories in recent years.

Forty-five percent of votes cast by about 1,500 delegates who gathered in Middleton Saturday for the Republican Party of Wisconsin annual convention voted to abandon the long-established election-year exercise used to signal to voters which candidates are competitive.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/wisconsin-gop-gubernatorial-candidate-none

