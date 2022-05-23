Trump Happy To Call For A Civil War

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
As many people have noticed, Trump made up for lost time on his so-called "Truth Social" app, dropping a torrent of nonsense over the weekend.
One caught the eye of many, including George Conway.
David Badash outlined what happened.
Fox Nation propagandist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist Lara Logan had reposted a message from the right-wing "populist" President of El Salvador, that suggests the United States is "falling so fast" due to an "enemy" within.
A pro-Trump account on Trump's Truth Social platform then commented "Civil War."
Trump reposted that message.
