Trump Happy To Call For A Civil War

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 15:47 Hits: 2

As many people have noticed, Trump made up for lost time on his so-called "Truth Social" app, dropping a torrent of nonsense over the weekend.

One caught the eye of many, including George Conway.

Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/hKsjSc5hDl — George Conway???????? (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2022

David Badash outlined what happened.

Fox Nation propagandist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist Lara Logan had reposted a message from the right-wing "populist" President of El Salvador, that suggests the United States is "falling so fast" due to an "enemy" within. A pro-Trump account on Trump's Truth Social platform then commented "Civil War." Trump reposted that message. read more

