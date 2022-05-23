January 6 Insurrection Hearings Going Prime Time

Articles

The Guardian is reporting that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is going to hold roughly six hearings throughout the month of June and two of them will be in prime time.

This is a very important time in the history of the United States.

The committee will hopefully show the country and the world what actually happened and who conspired against our democracy.

Donald Trump, a sitting US president, along with cabinet members, Congress members, former staffers, lawyers, media surrogates, and a Supreme Court justice's wife, coordinated an effort to overthrow the United States government and unseat a duly elected president. When their plot began to fail, they turned to violence and hoped to scare Congress into going along with their coup attempt.

According to the draft schedule, the June public hearings will explore Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, starting and ending with prime-time hearings at 8pm on the 9th and the 23rd. In between, the panel will hold 10 am hearings on the 13th, 15th, 16th, and 21st. The select committee appears to be planning for the hearings to be extensive affairs. The prime-time hearings are currently scheduled to last between 1.5 and 2 hours and the morning hearings between 2 and 2.5 hours.

The entire slate of hearings hasn't been finalized yet, but this is a good draft of what to expect.

