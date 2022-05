Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 14:34 Hits: 3

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly testified virtually before the Jan. 6 Select Committee for more than seven hours on Friday, weeks after Giuliani’s abrupt cancelation of his interview with the panel, according to CNN and the New York Times.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/giuliani-january-6-committee-testimony