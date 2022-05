Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 00:28 Hits: 4

From Seoul, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol signaled a stronger military posture amid a series of recent North Korean missile test launches. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara is traveling with the president and brings this report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-yoon-signal-stronger-military-posture-against-north-korean-threat-/6584116.html