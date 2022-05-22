Fetterman discharged from hospital following stroke days before election

Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who won the state’s Democratic Senate primary last week, was discharged from a hospital on Sunday following a stroke the Friday before voters cast ballots.

Fetterman said that he "could not be happier to finally be heading home" to Braddock, Pa. to be with his wife and the state's second lady, Gisele Fetterman, and his family.

“I want to take a moment and thank everyone," he wrote in an emailed statement. "Gisele, myself, and the kids have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from folks across the commonwealth. Thank you everyone so much for having our backs and supporting us through this."

Fetterman suffered a stroke on May 13 and underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker on Election Day.

João is headed home ❤️ time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!

I’m so grateful for the amazing staff at Lancaster General for taking such good care of him from start to finish. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cAzFY8ojQe May 22, 2022

“I am feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and Gisele’s orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," Fetterman said. "Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital."

Following his Tuesday victory, Fetterman now aims to flip a Senate seat in November.

“I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue," he said.

