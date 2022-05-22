The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Reporter Helpfully Gives Exact Location For 2S4 Tyulpan Shelling Ukrainians

Kremlin propagandist Aleksandr ‘Sasha’ Kots is often embedded with Russian forces in Ukraine, cheerleading their wanton destruction. But it seems he recently got too carried away, inadvertently revealing their position during a live report. It didn't take much effort at all for the Ukrainians to geolocate the weapon and destroy it, the self-propelled heavy mortar detonated in a gigantic fireball. The crew of 5 incinerated.

Well done, 'Sasha'. Ukraine salutes you.

Source: Forbes

As Russian troops attempt to break through Ukrainian lines in the Donbas region and encircle forces defending the city of Severodonetsk, it’s employing a variety of rare, specialized weapons including BMP-T ‘Terminator’ anti-personnel tanks and KUB-BLA kamikaze drones.

Recently, Russian military reporter Aleksandr ‘Sasha’ Kots revealed Russia was also employing its super-sized 2S4 “Tyulpan” (“Tulip”) 240-millimeter self-propelled mortars, designed to penetrate and destroy heavy fortifications and large buildings.

