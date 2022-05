Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 02:00 Hits: 2

Monkeypox is barely a presence in America, and it may never be widespread here, but right-wing edgelords are already hard at work on monkeypox denialism. Here's Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers, an election truther who's a star on the right:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/wingers-already-claiming-monkeypox-isnt