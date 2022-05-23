Black Man Harrassed By Central Park Karen Lands Dream Job

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Remember Christian Cooper? He was the Black man who went to Central Park to do some bird watching and was harassed by a dog-abusing Karen. This particular Karen, Amy Cooper, was dealt some instant karma when she lost her job. She then got a second dose of karma when she was charged for filing a false police report.

But karma works to the good as well as to the bad.

Mr. Cooper got a kiss from the good karma by being offered a job hosting a show about birding on National Geographic:

Christian Cooper, the bird-watching Black man who was the target of false accusations during an encounter in New York City's Central Park in 2020, has a new TV show airing on National Geographic. The channel announced this week that Cooper, a lifelong bird-watcher, will host a series called Extraordinary Birder. In the series, Cooper will take viewers into the "wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds," according to National Geographic. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/black-man-harrassed-central-park-karen