Black Man Harrassed By Central Park Karen Lands Dream Job

Remember Christian Cooper? He was the Black man who went to Central Park to do some bird watching and was harassed by a dog-abusing Karen. This particular Karen, Amy Cooper, was dealt some instant karma when she lost her job. She then got a second dose of karma when she was charged for filing a false police report.

But karma works to the good as well as to the bad.

Mr. Cooper got a kiss from the good karma by being offered a job hosting a show about birding on National Geographic:

Christian Cooper, the bird-watching Black man who was the target of false accusations during an encounter in New York City's Central Park in 2020, has a new TV show airing on National Geographic.

The channel announced this week that Cooper, a lifelong bird-watcher, will host a series called Extraordinary Birder. In the series, Cooper will take viewers into the "wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds," according to National Geographic.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/black-man-harrassed-central-park-karen

