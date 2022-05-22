The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

OMG, Susan Collins is such a damn fool and two-faced liar. She totally deserves the chalk drawing mockery she's getting. As I tweeted last week from the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally in Los Angeles, the LAPD were watching us like hawks when we picked up the chalk, but no arrests were made.

Perhaps if we saw Clarence and Ginni Thomas "defacing" the sidewalk with chalk, arrests would be justifiable. But let the rest of us express ourselves with pastel colored fun, should we so choose.

Anyway, it's Sunday again and the Sunday shows are in full swing with Republican propagandists doing Republican things. Here's the lineup, via Politico. Extra commentary in red, via me.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Robert Gates … Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) … Jason Furman.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Martha MacCallum: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel … NEC Director Brian Deese. Panel: Karl Rove, Julie Pace and Jessica Tarlov.

OMFG, that panel...Jessica Tarlov will have her hands full, for sure.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Cliff Albright … Jane Harman … Joe Walsh.

CNN “State of the Union”: NEC Director Brian Deese … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Josh Shapiro. Panel: Jeff Nussbaum, Scott Jennings, Bakari Sellers and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-1

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version