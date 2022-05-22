Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 12:00 Hits: 8

OMG, Susan Collins is such a damn fool and two-faced liar. She totally deserves the chalk drawing mockery she's getting. As I tweeted last week from the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally in Los Angeles, the LAPD were watching us like hawks when we picked up the chalk, but no arrests were made.

Perhaps if we saw Clarence and Ginni Thomas "defacing" the sidewalk with chalk, arrests would be justifiable. But let the rest of us express ourselves with pastel colored fun, should we so choose.

Anyway, it's Sunday again and the Sunday shows are in full swing with Republican propagandists doing Republican things. Here's the lineup, via Politico. Extra commentary in red, via me.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Robert Gates … Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) … Jason Furman.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Martha MacCallum: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel … NEC Director Brian Deese. Panel: Karl Rove, Julie Pace and Jessica Tarlov.

OMFG, that panel...Jessica Tarlov will have her hands full, for sure.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Cliff Albright … Jane Harman … Joe Walsh.

CNN “State of the Union”: NEC Director Brian Deese … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Josh Shapiro. Panel: Jeff Nussbaum, Scott Jennings, Bakari Sellers and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-1