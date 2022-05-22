Russia Bans 963 Americans, But Trump And Fox News Are Still Welcome!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 14:00 Hits: 4

Russia has created a "persona non-grata" list of politicians, journalists, tech executives and American citizens who are permanently banned. The Washington Post is reporting that Russia has banned 963 people, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and many other Biden cabinet officials.

Russian Foreign Ministry put out a news release saying "In the context of response to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national ‘stop list,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation."

In addition to current administration folks, the list also included Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Three deceased Senators are also on the list: John McCain , Harry Reid and Orrin Hatch. If they happened to come back to life, I doubt Russia would be on their list of places to visit, but I guess better to be safe than sorry, comrade.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/russia-bans-963-americans-donald-trump-and