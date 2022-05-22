Bill Maher: Republicans Are Talking Like Nazis

Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022

On Friday evening's Real-Time with Bill Maher on HBO, the discussion turned to the many despicable statements against the Democratic Party Republicans are spewing.

Maher singled out JD Vance and Elise Stefanik.

"You mentioned J.D. Vance. He says, 'If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters, how better to target them and their kids than with deadly fentanyl?' It does look intentional.” So he’s saying the Democrats are intentionally poisoning people with fentanyl.

"Elise Stefanik, she’s number three Republican, former normal person. She had a statement on Twitter that started, ‘The White House, House Dems, and usual pedo grifters.’ Pedo," Maher said, exasperated. "So, like, it's routine to call the Dem, I'm sorry, the Republicans are talking like Nazis."

"I know we're not supposed to make the Nazi comparison, but when you're pedophiles and when you're scum, when you're the enemies of America, people are trying to replace you, this is Nazi kind of talk," Maher said.

The HBO talk show host could do a marathon on the ugliness that permeates MAGA and the GOP, because there are so many who publicly speak like this now. A Christian crusade is being waged against anyone who does not conform to right-wing religious orthodoxy by the likes of Steve Bannon and the underbelly of the GOP, but it's bubbling up to the highest levels of the GOP.

