GQP House Candidate J.R. Majewski: 'Every Red State Should Secede'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 14:41 Hits: 4

From CNN:

"I was actually going to say," Majewski said in a video on the livestreaming app Periscope. "I didn't want to be a hype beast, but I've had it in my back pocket to say that every state that went red should secede from the United States.

"I don't think it sounds out there," he added. "Why should we go to this -- the left, they're f**king psychotic. I mean, it's not, it is not out there brother. I mean, in my opinion, they're beyond they're, they're -- it's irrational. They're way of life is just crazy. To me, secession is not out there. It's all about how you frame the dialogue though. You can't just, you know, obviously you're talking to me, different story, but the general population, you know, we have to break 'em in easy."