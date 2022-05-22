The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Rick Scott Blames 'Skin Color' Question On Government Forms For White Supremacy

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Rick Scott Blames 'Skin Color' Question On Government Forms For White Supremacy

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) suggested that "racial politics" and government forms could be to blame for white supremacy in the United States.

CBS host Margaret Brennan told Scott during a Sunday interview that a recent poll shows that only 23% of Republicans think it's "very important" to condemn white nationalism.

"Well, clearly, we all ought to condemn any hatred," the senator replied. "And we ought to condemn any white supremacy. We -- I mean, we've got to figure out how to come together."

Scott said that the solution was to "stop all this racial politics."

"In the plan I put out at rescueamerica.com, I said we ought to stop asking people on government forms for their skin color," he opined. "We ought to judge people by their character, not their skin color. So we've got to figure out how to bring people together."

Brennan asked Scott if he would encourage other Republicans to condemn white nationalism.

"I tell people what I believe," Scott replied. "I'm clear. If they ask me, I would say, be clear. Be clear. I mean, we do not believe, none of us -- I don't think Americans should believe in white supremacy or hatred of any kind. I mean, it's wrong."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/rick-scott-blames-skin-color-question

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version