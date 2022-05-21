RT Head Claims Russia Could Have 'Dealt With Ukraine In A Few Hours'

Articles

Saturday, 21 May 2022

Brazen lying is nothing new on Russian state television. It's what they do, 24/7. And those better at it, like Margarita Simonian, are made fabulously wealthy as a result. And here, there is even some truth in what she's saying. Had Russia used nuclear weapons they could have wiped Ukraine off the map in a matter of hours. But that is not what Simonyan is suggesting, she is still making the claim that Russia "held back" because they're conducting a "Special Operation," not a war as if there's some magic distinction when you send in over 100,000 troops to attack another country. Further to the absurdity, and her circular reasoning, Russia feels "compassion" for sympathetic Ukrainians held hostage by the Ukrainians.

Margarita Simonian is a war criminal who should wind up at The Hague.

Margarita Simonian appeared on the main Russian public television channel Russia-1. The program broadcast on the station concerned about the situation in Ukraine. One of the Kremlin's chief propagandists was distorting reality once again. She began her statement by stating that "Russia could deal with Ukraine not within days, but within a few hours. If she wanted to" - said the "journalist". Later in her speech, Simonian focused on justifying the defeat of the Russian plan to war with Ukraine. read more

