Azov Photographer Leaves Behind Breathtaking Images From Inside Azovstal

Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022

Before 'Orest,' as he's known online, was captured by the Russians he left behind his pictures from inside the hell that was Azostal in a thumb drive. Not much is known about where the prisoners are now or what will become of them. Russia has also said it won't recognize them as POWs. Likely, they'll be imprisoned in horrible conditions, subjected to show trials for propaganda purposes, or even outright execution for "war crimes." No one knows.

As noted below, "The Azov regiment fighter made his photography from the sieged Azovstal steel plant available for free, asking for it to be shared as much as possible." The images are just stunning.

Source: Euronews

“That’s it. I am thankful to Azovstal for shelter - the place of my death and my life,” Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky said in his Instagram post, published on Friday. The Azov regiment fighter made his photography from the sieged Azovstal steel plant available for free, asking for it to be shared as much as possible. Some of these photographs have already gone viral revealing the situation of Azov regiment fighters, notably the injured personnel. read more

